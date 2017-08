Nov 10 (Reuters) - Exchange Income Corp :

* Exchange Income Corp qtrly consolidated revenue was $224.6 million, up 6pct

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.72

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.70, revenue view C$228.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exchange Income Corporation reports record third quarter financial results and announces a 4.5 pct dividend increase