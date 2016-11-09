Nov 9 Twitter Inc

* Bain will assist with transition of COO role over coming weeks.

* Twitter - company initiates search for chief financial officer to succeed Noto

* Twitter - Matt Derella to continue leading global sales organization

* Noto in addition to being coo will continue as CFO until a new CFO is appointed

* Adam bain to leave Twitter to explore new opportunities, company appoints Anthony Noto as COO