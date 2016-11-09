FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum Q3 loss per share $0.10 from cont ops
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum Q3 loss per share $0.10 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd :

* Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd - during Q4 of 2016, company expects to drill or commence drilling between one and two wells in its selmo and bahar fields

* Transatlantic Petroleum qtrly average daily net sales volumes from continuing operations about 4,191 barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 4,335 boepd in Q2

* Transatlantic Petroleum announces the closing of its series a preferred shares offering, third quarter 2016 financial results, and provides an operations update

* Q3 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $16.7 million versus $18.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
