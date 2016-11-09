FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atmos Energy Q4 earnings per share $0.33
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Atmos Energy Q4 earnings per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Atmos Energy Corp :

* Atmos Energy Corp says capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $1.1 billion to $1.25 billion in fiscal 2017

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atmos Energy Corporation reports earnings for fiscal 2016 and initiates fiscal 2017 guidance; raises dividend 7.1 percent

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.33

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
