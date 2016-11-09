BRIEF-Ceres Global Ag qtrly loss per share $0.05

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ceres Global Ag Corp :

* Ceres Global Ag Corp qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Ceres Global Ag Corp - expect to complete buildout and begin operating 26,000 ton fertilizer storage facility in May 2017

* Ceres Global Ag Corp - shipped 9.9 million bushels of assorted grains directly from third-party points of origination to end users in quarter, up 130%

* Ceres Global Ag reports financial results for Q1 FY 2017

* Q1 revenue rose 113.6 percent to c$155.9 million