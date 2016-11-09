FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Peyto Exploration & Development Q3 FFO per share C$0.78
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 11:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Peyto Exploration & Development Q3 FFO per share C$0.78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

* Peyto announces 47th quarter of consecutive earnings with Q3 2016 results

* Q3 2016 production increased 19 pct, 14 pct per share, from 487 MMCFE/D

* Has approved a preliminary 2017 budget which includes a capital program expected to range between $550 and $600 million

* On track to drill 131 wells (95 pct WI) for total capital investment of approximately $475 million in 2016

* "Demand for natural gas in north America continues to grow each year"

* Quarterly FFO per share c$0.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

