BRIEF-Peyto Exploration & Development Q3 FFO per share C$0.78

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

* Peyto announces 47th quarter of consecutive earnings with Q3 2016 results

* Q3 2016 production increased 19 pct, 14 pct per share, from 487 MMCFE/D

* Has approved a preliminary 2017 budget which includes a capital program expected to range between $550 and $600 million

* On track to drill 131 wells (95 pct WI) for total capital investment of approximately $475 million in 2016

* "Demand for natural gas in north America continues to grow each year"

* Quarterly FFO per share c$0.78