Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd

* Dirtt announces record third quarter revenues and welcomes new director

* Q3 revenue rose 15.2 percent to C$71.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.06, revenue view c$68.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S