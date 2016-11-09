BRIEF-Osisko Gold Q3 revenue C$17.6 million

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

* 2016 guidance has been slightly reduced as throughput levels are forecast to be approximately 53,000 tpd

* Sees production for Canadian malartic mine 560,000 - 580,000 ounces in 2016, 590,000 - 600,000 ounces in 2017

* Sees production for Canadian malartic mine of 610,000 ounces in 2018

* Osisko Gold royalties reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.17

* Q3 revenue C$17.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$15.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S