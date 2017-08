Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

* Pinnacle Financial Partners says subordinated notes will be issued at 100 percent of principal amount

* Pinnacle Financial Partners - priced issuance, through a private placement, of $120.0 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes due 2026

* Pinnacle Financial Partners announces pricing of private offering of subordinated notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: