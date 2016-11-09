BRIEF-Teletech reports Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Teletech Holdings Inc -

* Updates outlook for full year 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declared an eight percent increase in Teletech's semi-annual dividend to $0.20 per share in q3

* Maintaining full year capital expenditure guidance at 4.2 percent of revenue

* Teletech announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue $312.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.265 billion to $1.27 billion