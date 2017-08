BRIEF-Essential Energy qtrly loss per share $0.03

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Essential Energy Services Ltd

* Essential energy services ltd says essential's 2016 capital budget has increased from $11 million to $12 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.03, revenue view c$27.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essential energy services-does not anticipate financial resource or liquidity issues to restrict future operating, investing or financing activities

* Essential energy services announces third quarter results

* Q3 revenue C$30.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: