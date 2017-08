Nov 9 (Reuters) - Amerigas Partners Lp -

* Quarterly loss per limited partner unit $ 1.04

* Quarterly total revenues $393.5 million versus $418.2 million

* For year ending September 30, 2017, it expects to report adjusted ebitda of $660 million to $700 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.78, revenue view $408.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amerigas Partners reports fiscal year 2016 earnings