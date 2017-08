BRIEF-UGI reports full-year earnings per share $2.08

Nov 9 (Reuters) - UGI Corp -

* FY gaap earnings per share $2.08

* Reiterating fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted eps guidance of $2.30 to $2.45

* FY adjusted earnings per share $2.05

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UGI Corp quarterly total revenues $976.2 million versus $1,082.8 million; quarterly loss per share $0.25

* UGI reports record fiscal 2016 earnings

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.30 to $2.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: