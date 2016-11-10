BRIEF-Digital Ally Q3 loss per share $0.61

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc :

* Digital Ally Inc - Q3 2016 revenues were "negatively impacted by ongoing confusion caused by Taser's misleading press release regarding our patents"

* Expect Firstvu HD sales to recover during remainder of 2016

* Expect demand for both Firstvu HD and Vulink to accelerate during balance of 2016 and 2017

* Digital Ally, Inc. Announces third quarter operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.61

* Q3 revenue $4.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S