Nov 9 Independence Holding Co :

* Independence Holding Co - "we will continue to seek additional strategic investments"

* Independence Holding Co - qtrly premiums earned $67.3 million versus $119 million

* Qtrly revenues of $78.5 million versus $139.8 million

* Independence Holding Company announces 2016 third-quarter and nine-month results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations