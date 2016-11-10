BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy qtrly FFO $0.02 per share
* Increased production by 80% to 22,521 boe/d from 12,504 boe/d in Q3 of 2015
Nov 9 Independence Holding Co :
* Independence Holding Co - "we will continue to seek additional strategic investments"
* Independence Holding Co - qtrly premiums earned $67.3 million versus $119 million
* Qtrly revenues of $78.5 million versus $139.8 million
* Independence Holding Company announces 2016 third-quarter and nine-month results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations
* Murray McCartney, who has served as chief executive officer will retire as an officer and director of company
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: