Nov 9 (Reuters) - Timbercreek Financial Corp :

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.17

* Qtrly earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.17

* Qtrly net interest income was $19.1 million, up from $10.2 million (Q2 2016 - $10.9 million)

* Timbercreek financial announces 2016 third quarter results