Nov 9 (Reuters) - Irsa Propiedades Comerciales Sa :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.63

* Qtrly revenues from sales, leases and services $768.4 million versus $590.5 million

* Irsa Propiedades Comerciales S.A. announces results for the first three month period of FY 2017 ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: