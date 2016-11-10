BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy qtrly FFO $0.02 per share
* Increased production by 80% to 22,521 boe/d from 12,504 boe/d in Q3 of 2015
Nov 9 Liquor Stores Na Ltd :
* Q3 sales rose 7.5 percent to c$208.8 million
* Qtrly same-store sales decreased by 2.1% in Canada
* Qtrly same-store sales decreased by 1.2% in U.S.
* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.16
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2016 results
* Murray McCartney, who has served as chief executive officer will retire as an officer and director of company
* Q4 production is estimated to be 3,000 - 3,100 bbls/d of crude oil