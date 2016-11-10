Nov 9 Crown Point Energy Inc :

* Qtrly oil and gas revenue $2.9 million versus $3.4 million

* Murray McCartney, who has served as chief executive officer will retire as an officer and director of company

* Brian Moss, co's executive vice-president and chief operating officer, has been appointed as McCartney's replacement

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.00

* Made decision to close its calgary office as a part of its ongoing cost-reduction initiatives

* Crown Point announces operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016, CEO change and additional cost reduction measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: