BRIEF-Crown Point qtrly FFO per share $0.00
* Murray McCartney, who has served as chief executive officer will retire as an officer and director of company
Nov 9 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd :
* Qtrly funds flow from operations $0.02 per share
* Increased production by 80% to 22,521 boe/d from 12,504 boe/d in Q3 of 2015
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. announces record revenue and third quarter 2016 results
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q4 production is estimated to be 3,000 - 3,100 bbls/d of crude oil