BRIEF-Crown Point qtrly FFO per share $0.00
* Murray McCartney, who has served as chief executive officer will retire as an officer and director of company
Nov 9 58.Com Inc :
* Qtrly losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.208
* Qtrly non-gaap losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.004
* Sees total revenues for Q4 of 2016 are expected to be between rmb2,030 million and RMB2,080 million, or US$301 million and US$309 million
* Q4 revenue view $349.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $308.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 58.com reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q3 revenue $306.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $308.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 production is estimated to be 3,000 - 3,100 bbls/d of crude oil