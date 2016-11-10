Nov 9 58.Com Inc :

* Qtrly losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.208

* Qtrly non-gaap losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.004

* Sees total revenues for Q4 of 2016 are expected to be between rmb2,030 million and RMB2,080 million, or US$301 million and US$309 million

* Q4 revenue view $349.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $308.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 58.com reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q3 revenue $306.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $308.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: