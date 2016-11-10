Nov 9 Mannkind Corp :

* Sanofi will purchase $10.2 million worth of insulin from Mannkind in early December as part of its preexisting commitment

* Promissory note and security agreement between Mannkind and Aventisub Llc are terminated

* Aventisub agreed to forgive full outstanding loan balance of $71.56 million

* Mannkind Corp - all issues arising out of license and collaboration agreement, supply agreement, promissory note, security and transition agreement are resolved

* Mannkind and Sanofi reach agreement on afrezza Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: