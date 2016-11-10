Nov 9 Bird Construction Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.14

* Board has approved a reduction to its monthly dividend by 48.7% to $0.0325 per share from $0.0633 per share

* Qtrly construction revenue of $407.7 million, up 4.6%

