Nov 9 (Reuters) - Niko Resources Ltd :

* Niko Resources - with respect to natural gas pricing applicable to undeveloped deep water fields in India, we have re-launched sales process for interest in D6 block

* D6 sales process will inevitably be complicated

* Continues to pursue a strategic plan

* Niko reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: