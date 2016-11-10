BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q3 FFO per share C$0.06
* Produced average of 8,239 barrels of equivalent per day in Q3 , a four percent increase from 7,888 boe/d in Q3 of 2015
Nov 9 Niko Resources Ltd :
* Niko Resources - with respect to natural gas pricing applicable to undeveloped deep water fields in India, we have re-launched sales process for interest in D6 block
* D6 sales process will inevitably be complicated
* Continues to pursue a strategic plan
* Niko reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summit Materials - pricing of secondary offering of 16.6 million shares of class A common stock at a price of $22.10 per share
* Board has approved a reduction to its monthly dividend by 48.7% to $0.0325 per share from $0.0633 per share