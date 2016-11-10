EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso suffers after Trump victory

By Michael O'Boyle and Miguel Gutierrez MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 Mexico's peso fell on Wednesday after Republican Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in a stunning upset, chasing away investors fearful of new policies that could hurt growth in Latin America's second biggest economy. Trump's threats to dump the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada and to tax money sent home by Mexican migrants to pay for a border wall have made the peso vulnerable to events i