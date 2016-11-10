BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q3 FFO per share C$0.06

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp :
* Produced average of 8,239 barrels of equivalent per day in Q3 , a four percent increase from 7,888 boe/d in Q3 of 2015
* Delphi has put its 2016 guidance under review due to potential impact of transaction
* Increased its revenue during Q3 by 25 percent to $20.3 million
* Delphi - pace of drilling expected to increase two to three-fold throughout 2017 compared to 2016 activity levels with up to 14 gross new wells planned
* Majority of newly drilled joint venture wells would be expected to come on production in second half of 2017
* Q3 FFO per share C$0.06