10 months ago
November 10, 2016 / 1:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Delphi Energy Q3 FFO per share C$0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp :

* Produced average of 8,239 barrels of equivalent per day in Q3 , a four percent increase from 7,888 boe/d in Q3 of 2015

* Delphi has put its 2016 guidance under review due to potential impact of transaction

* Increased its revenue during Q3 by 25 percent to $20.3 million

* Delphi - pace of drilling expected to increase two to three-fold throughout 2017 compared to 2016 activity levels with up to 14 gross new wells planned

* Majority of newly drilled joint venture wells would be expected to come on production in second half of 2017

* Delphi Energy Corp reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 FFO per share C$0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
