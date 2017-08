BRIEF-Wix.com Q3 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wix.Com Ltd :

* Wix reports strong third quarter 2016 results, exceeding expectations leading to significant increase in full year outlook

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $81 million - $82 million

* Sees fiscal year 2016 revenue between $287 million - $288 million

* Says added 174,000 net premium subscriptions in Q3 2016, a 40% increase over Q3 of 2015

* Q3 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $75.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06