UPDATE 2-Tax gain and cost cuts help AstraZeneca offset flagging Crestor
* Q3 core EPS $1.32 vs consensus 97 cents (Adds shares, further details on tax gain)
Nov 10 Dalradian Resources Inc :
* Dalradian reports Q3 2016 results
* Dalradian-Work program at Curraghinalt Gold project remained on track and on budget with permitting and ESIA activities continuing into Q4
* Says process to submit planning application has commenced and submission of application is expected in early Q1 2017
* Q3 loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 core EPS $1.32 vs consensus 97 cents (Adds shares, further details on tax gain)
FRANKFURT, Nov 10 German wind turbine maker Nordex does not expect U.S. incentive schemes for wind energy to change by the end of the decade, its chief executive said, adding it was less clear what the election victory of Donald Trump meant in the long-term.
MUNICH, Nov 10 German industrial group Siemens sees an opportunity to profit from increased infrastructure investment in the United States following the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the presidential election, its chief executive said on Thursday.