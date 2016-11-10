Nov 10 Dalradian Resources Inc :

* Dalradian reports Q3 2016 results

* Dalradian-Work program at Curraghinalt Gold project remained on track and on budget with permitting and ESIA activities continuing into Q4

* Says process to submit planning application has commenced and submission of application is expected in early Q1 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.01