10 months ago
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Himax Technologies Q3 non GAAP net income 12.4 cents per diluted ADS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Himax Technologies Inc

* Provides Q4 2016 guidance revenue to decrease 4.0% to 9.0% sequentially

* Q3 2016 GAAP net income was $13.6 million, or 7.9 cents per diluted ADS,

* Says company remains positive on its long term business outlook

* provides Q4 2016 guidance of GAAP eps to be 8.5 to 11.0 cents and non-gaap eps to be 8.7 to 11.2 cents

* Says remains positive on its long term business outlook

* Says reports to proceed in line with its schedule of expansion plan for next generation lcos and wlo product lines

* Anticipating near-term headwinds. Notably, lcos and wlo product lines expected to experience sales declines starting Q4,next few quarters of 2017

* Says Q3 non-GAAP net income 12.4 cents per diluted ads

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $218.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates Q4 large panel driver ic revenue to increase high single digit year-over-year

* Anticipates Q4 large panel driver ic revenue to to decline mid single digit sequentially due to one single customer's inventory adjustment

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP eps of 8.7 to 11.2 cents per diluted ads

* Himax technologies, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides fourth quarter 2016 guidance

* Q3 revenue $218.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $216.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
