10 months ago
BRIEF-Manulife Financial Corp reports 3Q16 results
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Manulife Financial Corp reports 3Q16 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife reports 3Q16 net income of $1.1 billion and core earnings of $1 billion, strong growth in Asia, and positive net flows in wealth and asset management

* Manulife financial corp qtrly insurance sales of $1.0 billion in 3Q16, an increase of 20% compared with 3Q15

* Manulife financial corp says qtrly diluted core earnings per common share of $0.49

* Manulife financial corp qtrly other wealth sales of $2.0 billion in 3Q16, in line with 3Q15

* Manulife financial corp says qtrly diluted earnings per common share of $0.55

* Manulife financial corp says JH LTC 3Q16 sales of US$8 million decreased 33% compared with 3Q15, reflecting lower sales across all products.

* Manulife financial corp says JH Life sales in 3Q16 of US$102 million decreased 11% compared with 3Q15

* Qtrly premiums and deposits from insurance products $ 8,347 million versus $ 7,476 million

* Assets under management and administration at Q3 end $ 966 billion versus $ 934 billion at Q2 end

* Manulife financial corp says for 3Q16, MFC generated core return on common shareholders' equity of 9.8%, compared with 9.2 for 3Q15

* Manulife financial says completed annual review of actuarial methods and assumptions in Q3, resulting in a net reserve strengthening of $455 million

* Manulife financial says increase in net income largely reflected growth in core earnings and $297 million of investment-related experience gains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
