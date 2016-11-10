FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cambium Learning Group Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to $42.1 mln
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cambium Learning Group Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to $42.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Cambium Learning Group Inc

* Bookings for q3 of 2016 increased by 8% to $74.2 million compared with $68.5 million in q3 of 2015

* Overall capital expenditures for product development for full year 2016 are expected to be roughly $18.0 million

* Company-Wide bookings growth for full fiscal year 2016 versus 2015 is expected to be approximately 3%

* Cambium learning group reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to $42.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

