FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care Q4 adjusted EPS share $1.06
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care Q4 adjusted EPS share $1.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Edgewell Personal Care Co

* Q1 net sales are anticipated to be flat and segment profit is anticipated to be lower than in prior year quarter

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edgewell personal care- for 2017, estimates net sales will increase by low single digits, with no impact from currency, based on current exchange rates

* Edgewell personal care announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results and provides fiscal year 2017 financial outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.06

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.88

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.60 to $3.80

* Q4 sales $610.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $572.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.