10 months ago
BRIEF-500.com Limited reports Q3 results
November 10, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-500.com Limited reports Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd

* Qtrly net revenues were nil, compared with rmb1.2 million for Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly net revenues were nil, compared with rmb1.2 million for Q2 of 2016

* 500.com-will not make earnings forecast until it receives clear instruction on resumption date of online sports lottery sales from ministry of finance

* 500.com says Q3 basic and diluted net losses per ads were rmb1.82 and rmb1.82, respectively

* 500.com says Q3 non-GAAP basic and diluted net losses per ads were rmb1.01 and rmb1.01, respectively

* 500.com -will not make earnings forecast until it receives clear instruction on resumption date of online sports lottery sales from ministry of finance

* 500.com announces financial results for the third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
