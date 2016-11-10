FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chipmos Q3 EPS $0.01
November 10, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Chipmos Q3 EPS $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chipmos Technologies Inc

* Chipmos technologies inc - qtrly net revenue of $160.4 million compared to $151.2 million

* Chipmos technologies inc - expects revenue for q4 of 2016 to be approximately flat to down in low single digits

* Chipmos technologies inc - operating expenses are expected to be approximately 11% to 14% of revenues in q4 of 2016

* Chipmos technologies inc - expects capex spending to be approximately us$35 million in q4 of 2016

* Chipmos reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
