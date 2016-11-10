FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Maximus sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.90 to $3.10
November 10, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Maximus sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.90 to $3.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Maximus Inc

* Says backlog was $4.0 billion at september 30, 2016

* Says sales pipeline at september 30, 2016 was $4.3 billion

* Says approximately 93% of company's fiscal year 2017 forecasted revenue is in form of backlog, option periods or extensions

* Maximus inc-revenue guidance includes unfavorable impacts of approximately $110 million, comprised of about $50 million related to weakening of british pound

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $2.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maximus reports fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2016

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.90 to $3.10

* Q4 earnings per share $0.77

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.475 billion to $2.55 billion

* Q4 revenue $623.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $610.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

