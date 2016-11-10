BRIEF-Advansix reports Q3 EPS $0.54

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Advansix Inc
* Qtrly capital expenditures of $17.6 million, down $5.1 million versus prior year
* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $90 million for full year 2016
* As a result of this incremental extended outage, expects impact to Q4 2016 pre-tax income to be in range of $20 to $25 million
* Advansix announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.54
* Q3 sales fell 4 percent to $324 million