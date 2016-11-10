FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corp posts Q3 EPS of C$2.44
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corp posts Q3 EPS of C$2.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd

* Intention to repurchase an additional $550 million of class a non-voting shares by end of 2017

* 13.0 pct increase in annual dividend to $2.60 per share on each common and class a non-voting share

* Qtrly same store sales up in all core retail banners

* Qtrly store sales at sport chek increased 7.7 pct

* Canadian tire corporation ltd - consolidated retail sales increased $115.5 million, or 3.4 pct in Q3

* Excluding petroleum, qtrly consolidated revenue increased $48.1 million or 1.8 pct in quarter and was up 3.5 pct year to date

* Canadian tire corporation delivers strong third quarter, increases dividend and continues its share repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share C$2.44

* Q3 earnings per share view c$2.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.