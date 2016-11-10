FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Crescent Point announces Q3 2016 results
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Crescent Point announces Q3 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Crescent Point announces Q3 2016 results highlighted by expansion of the Flat Lake area and impressive drilling results in the Uinta Basin

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - Co well positioned to meet or exceed its 2016 annual average production guidance of 167,000 boe/d

* Crescent Point Energy - By end of Q3 2016, co reduced capital costs on average by approximately 12 percent relative to Q4 2015

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - Increased spending plans in its 2017 preliminary outlook from $950 million to $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

