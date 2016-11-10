BRIEF-Sanchez announces public offering of common units

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sanchez Production Partners Lp

* Sanchez Production Partners Lp announces public offering of common units

* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - Underwritten public offering of 8.8 million common units representing limited partner interests in SPP

* Intends to use net proceeds received with offering to acquire a 50 percent equity interest in Carnero processing

* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - Priced public offering between $16 -$18 per common unit