BRIEF-Proteostasis diluted EPS $0.54

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc

* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted $0.54

* Proteostasis therapeutics - expects cash, cash equivalents to be sufficient to fund operating expenses,capital expenditures requirements through q2 of 2018

* Proteostasis therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $1.7 million versus $1.2 million

* Q3 revenue $1.7 million versus $1.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $745,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S