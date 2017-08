Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sunworks Inc

* Sunworks inc - order backlog, based on signed orders from customers, on sept 30, was $42.7 million, increase of nearly 48% from corresponding quarter in 2015

* Sunworks reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Q3 revenue $17.6 million versus $19.7 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $95 million to $105 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: