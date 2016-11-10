BRIEF-Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kelt Exploration Ltd

* Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016

* Kelt exploration ltd qtrly says average daily production combined 20,542 boe/d versus 18,695 boe/d

* Kelt exploration ltd says forecasted 2017 funds from operations of $124.0 million

* Kelt exploration ltd says board increased Kelt's 2016 capital expenditures budget to $97.0 million, up 11% from its previous budget of $87.0 million

* Kelt exploration ltd says board has also approved an initial capital expenditure budget of $134.0 million for 2017

* Kelt exploration says forecast average production of 23,000 boe/day in 2017, a 10% increase from forecast average production of 21,000 boe per day in 2016

* Kelt exploration ltd says Kelt estimates that company's bank debt, net of working capital, will be approximately $148.0 million as at December 31, 2017

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.10

* Q3 revenue c$47.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$46 million