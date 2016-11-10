FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kelt Exploration Ltd

* Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016

* Kelt exploration ltd qtrly says average daily production combined 20,542 boe/d versus 18,695 boe/d

* Kelt exploration ltd says forecasted 2017 funds from operations of $124.0 million

* Kelt exploration ltd says board increased Kelt's 2016 capital expenditures budget to $97.0 million, up 11% from its previous budget of $87.0 million

* Kelt exploration ltd says board has also approved an initial capital expenditure budget of $134.0 million for 2017

* Kelt exploration says forecast average production of 23,000 boe/day in 2017, a 10% increase from forecast average production of 21,000 boe per day in 2016

* Kelt exploration ltd says Kelt estimates that company's bank debt, net of working capital, will be approximately $148.0 million as at December 31, 2017

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.10

* Q3 revenue c$47.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$46 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.