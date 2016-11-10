BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Q3 loss per share $0.62
* Collaboration revenues were $6.2 million for q3 of 2016, as compared to $3.4 million for q3 of 2015
Nov 10 Axsome Therapeutics Inc :
* Intends to use additional capital to support ongoing development of its late-stage clinical pipeline
* Axsome Therapeutics enters into $20 million term loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Collaboration revenues were $6.2 million for q3 of 2016, as compared to $3.4 million for q3 of 2015
* Investors acquired an approximate 20% working interest in company's 6,400 gross acre project area
* Says N. Desmond Smith has accepted position of chief executive officer