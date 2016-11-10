FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Petroquest Energy enters into East Texas joint venture agreements to develop cotton valley formation with group of investors
November 10, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Petroquest Energy enters into East Texas joint venture agreements to develop cotton valley formation with group of investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc :

* Investors acquired an approximate 20% working interest in company's 6,400 gross acre project area

* Joint venture does not include existing vertical and horizontal producing wells within defined project area

* Partners will pay approximately $12 million in participation fees over first 12 months of program

* In addition, partners will pay approximately 24% of drilling and completion costs relative to their 20% working interest

* Evaluating interest from other potential partners that could increase working interest sold by up to an additional 5%

* Entered into East Texas joint venture agreements to develop cotton valley formation with a group of investors

* Petroquest Energy announces East Texas joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

