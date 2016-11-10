BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Q3 loss per share $0.62
* Collaboration revenues were $6.2 million for q3 of 2016, as compared to $3.4 million for q3 of 2015
Nov 10 Petroquest Energy Inc :
* Investors acquired an approximate 20% working interest in company's 6,400 gross acre project area
* Joint venture does not include existing vertical and horizontal producing wells within defined project area
* Partners will pay approximately $12 million in participation fees over first 12 months of program
* In addition, partners will pay approximately 24% of drilling and completion costs relative to their 20% working interest
* Evaluating interest from other potential partners that could increase working interest sold by up to an additional 5%
* Entered into East Texas joint venture agreements to develop cotton valley formation with a group of investors
* Petroquest Energy announces East Texas joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says N. Desmond Smith has accepted position of chief executive officer
* Pluristem's $30 million equity funding approved by Innovative Medical Management Co's shareholders