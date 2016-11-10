FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Q3 loss per share $0.62
November 10, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Q3 loss per share $0.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp :

* Collaboration revenues were $6.2 million for q3 of 2016, as compared to $3.4 million for q3 of 2015

* Expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments balance will be at least $120 million at december 31, 2016

* Blueprint Medicines-expects existing cash, cash equivalents, to be sufficient to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements into early 2018

* Blueprint medicines reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

