BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Q3 loss per share $0.62
* Collaboration revenues were $6.2 million for q3 of 2016, as compared to $3.4 million for q3 of 2015
Nov 10 Touchstone Exploration Inc
* Touchstone announces third quarter 2016 results and resignation of director
* announces that Trevor Mitzel has resigned from company's board of directors effective November 9, 2016
* qtrly funds flow from operations shr $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Collaboration revenues were $6.2 million for q3 of 2016, as compared to $3.4 million for q3 of 2015
* Investors acquired an approximate 20% working interest in company's 6,400 gross acre project area
* Says N. Desmond Smith has accepted position of chief executive officer