10 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund says 3d-qtr same-store sales fell 0.5 pct
November 10, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped words "says 3d-qtr same-store sales fell 0.5 pct" in headline)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund :

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund qtrly same store sales growth of negative 0.5 pct

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund qtrly franchise sales from Royalty Pool Restaurants of $215.6 million, up 1.5 percent

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund announces third quarter 2016 results including distributable cash per unit increases of 2.2 pct for the period and 3.4 pct YTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

