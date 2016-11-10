REFILE-BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund says 3d-qtr same-store sales fell 0.5 pct

(Corrects to add dropped words "says 3d-qtr same-store sales fell 0.5 pct" in headline)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund :

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund qtrly same store sales growth of negative 0.5 pct

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund qtrly franchise sales from Royalty Pool Restaurants of $215.6 million, up 1.5 percent

* Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund announces third quarter 2016 results including distributable cash per unit increases of 2.2 pct for the period and 3.4 pct YTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: