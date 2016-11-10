BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines Q3 loss per share $0.62
* Collaboration revenues were $6.2 million for q3 of 2016, as compared to $3.4 million for q3 of 2015
Nov 10 Pennine Petroleum Corp
* Says N. Desmond Smith has accepted position of chief executive officer
* Says Jeff Saxinger, P. Eng. Will act as interim CFO as corporation conducts a search for a permanent officer
* Wadsworth assumes chairman's role as Pennine makes executive and committee appointments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors acquired an approximate 20% working interest in company's 6,400 gross acre project area
* Pluristem's $30 million equity funding approved by Innovative Medical Management Co's shareholders